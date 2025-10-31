"Golden opportunity to win tournament": Coach Jwala Singh after India reach Women's World Cup final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : After India's stunning chase of 338 in the Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia Women, Yashasvi Jaiswal's childhood coach, Jwala Singh, hailed the team's performance, calling it a "golden opportunity" for the women's side to script history for the nation.

India's women's cricket team has stormed into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, defeating the defending champions, Australia, by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal match.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur were the stars of the match, forming a crucial partnership that helped India chase down a massive target of 339 runs, the highest-ever run chase in women's ODI cricket.

India successfully chased down 338/10 from Australia, with 9 balls to spare, setting a new record for the highest successful run chase in Women's World Cup history.

Speaking on their performance in the knockout game, Jwala Singh told ANI, "When Australia batted first and put 338 on the board, sports lovers and spectators must have been disappointed... But the way India batted, Jemimah Rodrigues ended the chase, and Harmanpreet got a good innings early on for India."

"I also heard Jemimah Rodrigues' speech; she was very emotional... She played a very calculated innings... Deepti Sharma played a very good innings... This is a big win... This is a golden opportunity for the women's team to win the World Cup for India..." he added.

Earlier on Thursday, after the game, Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, a supporter and fan of Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, blew a conch shell (Shankh) and waved the tricolour after India entered the Women's World Cup 2025 final after beating Australia.

Expressing his views on India's victory, Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary told ANI, "I want the Women's World Cup trophy to be placed on Indian soil... For the first time, Team India has achieved such a great feat. Salute to them... This team will win the World Cup and make history..."

