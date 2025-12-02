Punjab Kings leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared an emotional message on Tuesday after Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell decided to stay out of the IPL 2026 auction. Both players were part of the Punjab squad that finished as runners-up in the 2025 season. Chahal said he would miss Maxwell’s presence in the dressing room and posted a short video showing moments from their time together. "Gonna miss you, Maxi Bro. The fun, the madness, the banter… dressing room won’t feel the same without you," he wrote on X.

Gonna miss you, Maxi Bro. The fun, the madness, the banter… dressing room won’t feel the same without you ♥️🫂 pic.twitter.com/JTkZdZdTH3 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 2, 2025

Maxwell had returned to Punjab Kings in the 2025 mega auction for Rs 4.20 crore. His season, however, was disappointing as he scored only 48 runs from six innings. He picked up four wickets and finished with an economy rate of 8.46.

The Australian star said on Instagram that he wanted to step away from the league after many memorable seasons. He thanked the IPL for shaping his career and spoke about the passion of fans in India.

Maxwell made his IPL debut in 2012. He has played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. He has 2,819 runs from 135 innings and 41 wickets from 85 innings in the tournament.

Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Andre Russell have also chosen to skip the IPL 2026 auction.