"Good blend of youth and experience": Nasser Hussain on England's side in Women's T20 WC 2024

Dubai [UAE], October 3 : Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, former cricketer Nasser Hussain opened up on England's squad in the prestigious tournament and said that they have a good blend of youth and experience on their side.

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on October 3, with the final taking place at Dubai International Stadium on October 20.

In a column for Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain said that Heather Knight will lead a 'very strong' team.

"They've got a very strong team, a good blend of youth and experience. And obviously they will want to go at least one stage better than when they got knocked out in the semi-finals last year to hosts South Africa," Hussain was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

He added that England got good spin options, which will help them in the conditions in UAE.

"They've got good spin options, which I think you need in women's cricket, and for the conditions in the UAE, with Sharjah and Dubai the two venues. England got a lot of confidence off the back of beating Australia - who are still the side to beat - in the white-ball part of the multi-format Ashes series last year," he added.

England have been placed in Group B of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, along with Bangladesh, Scotland, South Africa, and the West Indies.

England will kick off their voyage at the prestigious tournament against Bangladesh on Saturday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

England's squad: Heather Knight (C), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath.

