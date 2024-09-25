Good problem when people competing for spots within team: Andrew McDonald

New Delhi [India], September 25 : After winning the ODI series against England, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald stated that Alex Carey is in terrific form and it would be a headache for the selection committee ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy next year as there is Josh Inglis as well in the contention for the same position.

After being dropped from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Carey was recalled for the three-match ODI series. He was included in the squad as wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis got injured during the T20I series before the start of first match of the series.

The southpaw has managed to count on his chance as he scored two magnificent half centuries (74 and unbeaten 77) against the hosts.

The 43-year-old asserted that it's always a good when there are two players competing in for the same role.

"It's always a good problem to have when you've got people competing for spots within your team. Unfortunately, Josh was injured in the T20 series, and Alex has jumped into that spot and done incredibly well. So as I said, it's always a good problem to have," McDonald said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The former Men in Yellow all-rounder further stated that Carey is performing exceptionally well and it isn't any surprise for the team.

"It's always something we will consider. If you think back sort of 12 months ago, we had Ingo and Kez in the same team. So it's quite possible, and the way that Alex is batting is very impressive. Summing up the situation, navigating going through the middle against spin. He's a quality player. He's played a lot of international cricket, so the way he's performing isn't a surprise to us," the head coach added.

Recapping the third and final ODI of the three-match series, England looked on the back foot, being given a target of 305 for victory and falling to 11/2 early in the chase, before a partnership of 156 between Brook and Will Jacks (84 in 82 balls, with nine fours and a six) swung the tide in the hosts' favour. Following Jacks' dismissal, Liam Livingstone joined Brook and scored a quickfire 33* in 20 balls with two boundaries and three sixes, which helped the hosts move ahead of the DLS par score once rain intervened in the chase to keep the five-match series alive at 2-1.

Cameron Green (2/45) and Starc (2/63) were among the wickets for Australia.After winning the toss, England opted to field first and had reduced Australia to 47/2 before an 84-run stand between Steve Smith (60 in 82 balls, with five fours) and Green (42 in 49 balls, with four boundaries) helped bring some stability. While Australia was reduced to 172/5 at one point, a 54-run partnership between Alex Carey (77* in 65 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Glenn Maxwell (30 in 25 balls, with five fours) and a quickfire cameo of 44 in 26 balls from Aaron Hardie, consisting of three fours and two sixes, took Australia to 304/7 in their 50 overs.

Jofra Archer (2/67) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Brydon Carse, Jacob Bethell, Livingstone, and Jacks got a scalp each.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 winners had the chance to extend their ODI winning streak to 15, what would have been two matches clear as the second-best winning streak in the men's format, with their stretch beginning at last year's major tournament.

Australia's 2003 group holds the record with 21 matches on the bounce, in a run that included Cricket World Cup glory in the same year. It's their compatriots on the women's side who also have bragging rights, with 26 back-to-back wins between 2018 and 2021. A victory would have also meant Australia nudged India off the top spot on the ICC ODI Men's Team Rankings, though defeat means they sit three rating points back from the top spot (118 rating points).

