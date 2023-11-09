Government, opposition to bring joint proposal for removing Sri Lanka Cricket office-bearers

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 9 : Sri Lankan minister and Chief government whip Prasanna Ranatunga said that the government and opposition will bring a joint proposal to remove the office bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

This is the latest development of Sri Lanka's heightening cricket crisis, which has risen after the Lankan Lions's poor performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup, particularly against India, who bundled SL out for just 55 runs in a run-chase of 358.

The proposal will be debated in the Parliament today and will be put to vote in the evening.

"Sri Lanka Government and Opposition to bring the joint proposal to Parliament to remove SLC office bearers Debate it in Parliament today and put it to vote in the evening," said Ranatunga.

The country's Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe said on Tuesday that he would rather resign than remove the interim committee set up by him to run the Cricket board.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe had objected to the appointment of an interim committee for taking over Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

"President Ranil Wickremesinghe told me that if the Cricket Interim Committee is not removed, the Sports Act will be brought under him. I said that the committee will not be removed, I have told the President to remove me from the ministry," the Sports Minister said in Parliament.

Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror had reported that hours after Sports Minister Roshan Ranasingha had appointed the interim committee headed by Arjuna Ranatunga he was admonished by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Daily Mirror reported that the Sri Lankan President was made aware that the Sri Lanka Cricket Board had been suspended and an interim committee was appointed only by seeing the messages on the news.

The President had also told his Sports Minister that politicizing the Sri Lanka Cricket Board could lead to Sri Lanka losing its membership in the ICC.

Earlier, the Sri Lanka Court of Appeal on Tuesday issued an interim order suspending the operation of the Gazette in respect of the cricket governing body's Interim Committee appointed by the Sports Minister.

This order was issued by the Court of Appeal in response to a writ petition brought by SLC President Shammi Silva. This order is only valid for 14 days.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe suspended the whole Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board. Ranasinghe also appointed an Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), chaired by World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

Sri Lanka's disastrous 302-run World Cup loss to India last week, in which they were 14-6 at one stage and eventually dismissed for 55, sparked public outrage. Sri Lanka currently stands at number nine in the standings having lost 6 of the 8 matches they have played in this World Cup and will take on New Zealand on Thursday with hopes to qualify for ICC Champions Trophy.

