"Grateful to have my family, coach...": Tilak Varma's loved ones catch him live in action

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 : Mumbai Indians (MI) and India batter Tilak Varma's family and coach witnessed the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between the five-time champions and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

Tilak took to Instagram following his team's 31-run loss, expressing optimism for a better result in the future and gratitude to have his parents and coach watching the game.

"Not the result we wanted but we'll be back stronger. Grateful to have my family and coach there with me, always," tweeted Tilak.

Since his IPL debut in 2022, Tilak has been incredible for MI, scoring 829 runs in 27 matches at an average of 39.48 and a strike rate of over 146, with four half-centuries. His best score is 84*. He is one of the future batting stars for MI and could form the core of the team along with Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for years to come. In this season so far, Tilak has scored 89 runs in two matches at an average of 44.50, with a fifty.

His last season with MI, during which the team reached the playoffs, was a standout one. In 11 matches, he scored 343 runs at an average of 42.88, with a fifty. His strike rate was 164.11. His knock of 84* against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was his solitary fifty. It earned him a Team India call-up.

In 16 T20Is for India since his international debut last year, Tilak has scored 336 runs at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 139.41. He has scored two half-centuries in 15 innings, with the best score of 55*.

In his debut IPL season, he made 397 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.09, with a strike rate of 131.02, with two fifties. His best score was 61.

Coming to the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad was put to bat first by Mumbai Indians. MI got Mayank Agarwal (11) early. But fiery knocks came from Travis Head (62 in 24 balls, with nine fours and three sixes), Abhishek Sharma (63 in 23 balls with three fours and seven sixes) that powered SRH to 148/2 in their 10 overs. Abhishek-Head put on a 68-run partnership for the second wicket.

Following a brief 48-run stand between Abhishek and Aiden Markram (42* in 28 balls, with two fours and a six), Heinrich Klaasen (80* in 34 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes) formed a 116-run stand in 54 balls to take SRH to 277/3 in their 20 overs, the highest-ever IPL total.

Gerald Coetzee (1/57), skipper Hardik Pandya (1/46) and Piyush Chawla (1/34) took wickets for MI. South African U19 star Kwena Maphanka was hit for 66 runs on his debut IPL game in his four overs.

Chasing 278, openers Rohit Sharma (26 in 12 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (34 in 13 balls, with two fours and three sixes) gave MI a fine start, racing to 56 in 3.2 overs.

After both openers were dismissed, Naman Dhir (30 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (64 in 34 balls, with two fours and six sixes) formed a 84-run stand, taking MI to 150 in 10.4 when Dhir was dismissed in an unbelievable counterattack.

Tilak kept fighting for MI along with skipper Hardik Pandya (24 in 20 balls, with a four and six), taking MI to 182/4 in 14.1 overs at the time of Tilak's dismissal.

In the death overs, Tim David (42* in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) battled it out for MI along with Pandya and Romario Shepherd (15* in six balls, with two fours and a six). But MI had been controlled well by SRH bowlers and restricted to a commendable 246/5 in 20 overs, losing by 31 runs.

Skipper Pat Cummins (2/35) and Jaydev Unadkat (2/47) were the top bowlers for SRH. Shahbaz Ahmed also got a wicket.

Abhishek took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his fifty.

