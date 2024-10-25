"Great feeling to put ourselves in a position of winning the Test match here": Mitch Santner

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : New Zealand's all-rounder, Mitchell Santner, expressed his excitement over his team's promising position at the end of second day of Pune Test against India.

Speaking at the post-day presentation, Santner emphasized the importance of partnerships and effective adaptation to the pitch conditions.

"It's a great feeling to put ourselves in a position of winning a Test match here. It doesn't look easy, and we knew partnerships were key; glad we could perform well today," Santner remarked, recognizing the effort required to build momentum on the tricky Indian pitch.

He shared insights into the team's approach, explaining that their strategy revolved around finding the right pace and accuracy to maximize spin and control.

"We spoke about trying to find the right speed on this wicket. As the day went along, the slower ones started to spin, and it was about trying to put it in the right areas," he said.

Santner also discussed his choice to bowl wide of the crease, a tactic he picked up from India's Washington Sundar.

"Just tried to change the angles, induce the play and miss, and vary it out. I watched Washi go wide of the crease earlier and tried to do the same," he added.

Reflecting on his experiences of playing in India, Santner highlighted the unique conditions that favour spinners compared to the pitches in New Zealand.

"I guess the pitches spin, which is nice. We don't get that back home. The pitches here provide some good assistance for the spinners," he said.

Looking ahead to the upcoming innings, Santner noted the difficulty of batting on a turning pitch and hinted at New Zealand's potential approach when they bowl again.

"I think the pitch is doing a little bit, it is not easy, but we spoke about trying to fire shots and not sit there trying to scratch it out. On the flip side, I think when we bowl in the second innings, India will also try to play some shots. We just need to be accurate," Santner reflected.

Santner's assessment not only reflected New Zealand's confidence but also the careful balance between aggression and precision required to secure a win on India's spinner-friendly pitches.

Coming to the match, skipper Tom Latham's marvelous fifty gave New Zealand a massive lead of 301 runs against India in the second Test of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

At stumps on Day 2 of the Pune Test, New Zealand are 198/5 with Tom Blundell (30*) and Glenn Philips (9*) unbeaten on the crease.

In the third and final session of the day, the Kiwis resumed their innings from 85/2 leading by 188 runs with captain Tom Latham and youngster Rachin Ravindra unbeaten with scores of 37(60) and 7(8), respectively.

Both the players were able to add just four runs to the total before Rachin Ravindra was sent back to the pavilion after scoring nine runs for the side.

Daryl Mitchell came next to bat in the middle along with the skipper. Both the batters built a partnership of 34 runs before Mitchell was sent back to the dressing room after scoring 18 runs on the bowling of Washington Sundar when the team score was 123.

At the score of 183, the Blackcaps lost their fifth wicket as Latham was sent back after playing a magnificent innings of 86 runs which was laced with 10 boundaries.

Following Latham's departure, the side's wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell came out to bat along with Glenn Phillips.

Both batters built an unbeaten partnership of 15 runs before the end of play on Day 2 of the second Test at Pune.

The pick of the bowlers for India was Washington Sundar who snapped four wickets in his spell of 19 overs where he conceded 56 runs. One wicket was bagged by Ravichandran Ashwin in his spell of 17 overs where he gave away 64 runs.

Earlier in the second session, New Zealand openers were quick off the blocks in the second innings, aiming to take the series out of India's eyesight by capitalising on the mammoth 103-run lead.

India skipper Rohit Sharma realised the gravity of the situation and opened India's counterattack by straightaway handing the ball straightaway to Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar.

Without breaking a sweat, Tom Lathan and Devon Conway went after Ashwin, taking the pressure off their shoulders before it became a burden.

Sundar looked unpredictable, kept his lines tight and often troubled the duo before pinning Conway in front of the stumps. The left-hander went for a sweep and missed his shot as the delivery straightened up.

As the voices of Indian players echoed on the field, umpire Reiffel had no doubts and raised his finger in the air without wasting any time.

Will Young joined skipper Latham at the crease to try to see off the second session without sustaining any damage. With a mix of conventional strokes and unorthodox sweeps, the duo continued to force Rohit to tinker with his bowling attack.

Ashwin dwelled on his experience to push for a breakthrough and rekindle a spark of hope that has been missing in the series. An under-cutter from the seasoned spinner got the better of Young (23). The ball beat the inside edge and pinned in front of the stumps.

Before New Zealand continued to enforce their dominance in Pune, Ravindra Jadeja's fireworks towards the end propelled India to 156. But Christmas came early for New Zealand as Mitchell Santner ended Jadeja's show and cleaned up the tail end to put the visitors in the driver's seat. He ended the first innings with his career-best.In the first session, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill tried putting together a partnership, bravely taking on the experienced bowling duo of pacer Tim Southee and spinner Mitchell Santner with some classy hitting.

However, Shubman was trapped leg-before-wicket by Santner for 30 in 72 balls, with two fours and a six. India was 49/2.

Virat Kohli was next up on the crease. However, his inconsistent run in Tests continued as he missed a full toss which crashed into his stumps. Santner removed the veteran for just one run. India was 56/3.

Spinners were all over India as NZ got a huge wicket of Jaiswal for 30 in 60 balls, with four boundaries. Daryl Mitchell took a fine low catch at slips, giving Glenn Phillips a wicket. India was 70/4.

All eyes were on the attacking duo of Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who had stitched a game-changing partnership in Pune. However, Phillips and Santner averted any possible danger for their team, getting Pant for 18 in 19 balls and Sarfaraz for just 11 runs. India was 95/6.

India hobbled to the 100-run mark in 35.1 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was trapped leg-before-wicket by Santner, giving him his fourth wicket. India was 103/7.

Sundar and Jadeja took the team through the remainder of the first session without any further loss.NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. It was half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 in 141 balls, with 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 in 105 balls, with five fours and a six) that gave Kiwis a huge platform before Washington's seven-fer triggered a collapse, taking NZ from 197/3 to 259 all out. Ashwin (3/64) also delivered a fine spell with the ball.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor