"Great friendships, great on-field rivalry...": Mitchell Marsh on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : With Australia poised to take on India in five-match Test series beginning November this year, star Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has said there's great friendships between the players of two teams and there is also "on-field rivalry" as both teams want to win.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 season.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking on Star Sports, Marsh said that both teams have great rivalry on the field, but there's great friendship between the two teams. He added that series like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy helps the game of cricket.

"I think it's just the cricket that's been played between the two teams. If you look at the history, the recent history, we've won stuff, they've won stuff. And I think that when it's back and forth like that, it builds that rivalry within yourselves. You know there's great friendships in the Indian team with our team, so there's no hatred. But it's a great on field rivalry, both teams want to win. And Australia versus India, it's another opportunity to grow the game of cricket. Not that cricket needs growing in India, but worldwide. People tune into these big series," Marsh said, according to a Star Sports release.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

