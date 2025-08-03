"Great initiative to develop the talent of Delhi": Rekha Gupta lauds Delhi Premier League

New Delhi [India], August 3 : Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday lauded the Delhi Premier League (DPL), calling it a great initiative to nurture and develop cricketing talent in the national capital.

Chief Minister Gupta officially launched the much-anticipated Delhi Premier League T20 Season 2 in the presence of former Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, and Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley.

The opening clash of DPL 2025 took place as South Delhi Superstarz clashed with the defending champions, East Delhi Riders, where East Delhi continued their brilliant run in the DPL with a five-wicket victory over the Superstarz.

"Delhi Premier League (DPL) is a great initiative to develop the talent of Delhi and provide it a platform... From here, players from Delhi will be able to play at the national and international level," Rekha Gupta told the media.

DPL Season 2 was kicked off in style with high-voltage performances by Bollywood singer Raftaar, Rappers Seedhe Maut, KR$NA and Punjabi vocalist Sunanda Sharma at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The men's final will be held on August 31, 2025, with September 1, 2025, reserved as a backup day in case of weather disruptions. The women's competition will be held from August 17 to August 24, 2025, showcasing a week of exciting and competitive cricket.

This season will feature eight men's teams and four women's teams, with a strong emphasis on competitive balance, emerging talent, and fan engagement.

