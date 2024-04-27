"Great team guy": Dale Steyn showers praise on Punjab all-rounder Shashank Singh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 : Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn heaped praise on Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Shashank Singh, calling him a "great team guy" following the 32-year-old's unbeaten 68-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Shashank played an unbeaten knock of 68 runs from 28 balls at a strike rate of 242.86. He hammered 2 fours and 8 sixes during his time on the crease.

Steyn took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and said he played with Shashank at Sunrisers Hyderabad and called the batting allrounder a "hard worker".

The former Proteas seamer also said he couldn't be happier for the PBKS cricketer.

"I couldn't be happier for Shashank! He was with us at SRH a few years ago, such a hard worker, a great team guy, gives it his all and always has a smile on his face. Well done my friend! So well deserved," Steyn wrote on X.

Coming to the match, Punjab sent Kolkata to bat first after winning the toss. Following this, Sunil Narine (71) and Philip Salt (75) delighted the Eden Gardens crowd with an exhilarating batting display and obliterated Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers to power KKR to 261/6 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh led the PBKS bowling unit after he picked up two wickets.

During the run chase, Jonny Bairstow (108) and Shashank Singh (68) played an unbeaten knock to chase down the massive target and script history.

Narine was the only wicket-taker for the KKR.

Out of eight matches, KKR have registered five victories, collecting 10 points in the IPL 2024 standings, staying at the number 2 position. Meanwhile, Punjab hold the eighth place with six points after winning three of nine games.

