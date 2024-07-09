GT20 Canada 2024: Vancouver Knights to take on Toronto Nationals in opener

Brampton [Canada], July 9 : The fourth season of North America's marquee T20 league kicks off on July 25 with a clash between the Vancouver Knights and the Toronto Nationals, which will see Pakistan heavyweights Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi go up against each other in the season opener.

The league phase of the tournament will run from July 25 to August 6, with each of the six franchises playing seven matches. The playoff stage will be held from August 9, with the final scheduled for August 11, tickets for which are available on the website now.

Fans in India will be able to catch all the high-voltage action from the upcoming GT20 Canada on Star Sports. The first league matches are scheduled for 8.30 pm IST (11 am local time) in Brampton, Ontario, while the second match is scheduled for IST 1.30 am (4 PM, local time)

Barring the tournament opener, each of the next ten league match-days will be double-headers. There will be a total of 21 league games across 13 days, including two non-match days in between. This will be followed by the four playoff games.

The double-header action will begin with the Bangla Tigers Mississauga, featuring Bangladesh great Shakib Al Hasan, taking on the 2023 Champions, Montreal Tigers, who will be marshalled by Chris Lynn and then followed by some Aussie heavyweights as Brampton Wolves, featuring marquee star David Warner will be up against the Surrey Jaguars, who count Marcus Stoinis in their ranks on the second day of the GT20 Canada, July 26.

Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah from Bombay Sports said, "With a cricket-heavy audience in India and Star Sports being the undisputed home of cricket, we are thrilled to partner with them to bring the excitement of GT20 Canada to audiences across the country. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing our reach and delivering world-class cricket entertainment to fans nationwide."

Set up with a vision to popularize the game and build a robust cricketing ecosystem in Canada and North America, the GT20 Canada has firmly established itself on the global cricketing calendar. In the backdrop of Canada's historic debut at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the GT20 Canada continues to provide a massive platform for memorable performances from homegrown and global cricketing stars.

