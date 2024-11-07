Gujarat Giants announce list of retained players, includes top overseas talent ahead of WPL 2025 auction

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Gujarat Giants have announced the retention of 14 players ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, featuring a strong blend of international and Indian talent.

Beth Mooney leads the list of retained players. The Australian star, known for her consistent performances, boasts an impressive international record. In the recent Women's T20 World Cup, she scored 144 runs at an average of 36.00. In ODIs, Mooney has accumulated 2,380 runs with an outstanding average of 51.73, while her T20I run tally stands at 3,003 runs, averaging 39.50.

During the WPL 2024 season, Mooney was a standout performer for the Gujarat Giants, ending the season as the team's highest run-scorer with 285 runs at a superb average of 47.50.

Mooney expressed her excitement over the retention announcement in a video posted by the franchise on X, saying, "Hey Giants fans, Beth Mooney here! So stoked to have been retained by the Gujarat Giants for WPL season 3!"

"Looking forward to seeing who we pick up in the auction later this year. Hopefully, we can have a successful season in the next edition of the WPL and bring some silverware home! So keep following, keep supporting, and keep believing," she added.

Another notable overseas talent retained by the Giants is Ashleigh Gardner, widely regarded as one of the world's top all-rounders. Known for her power-hitting and effective bowling, Gardner has had a remarkable impact on the global stage. She was instrumental in Australia's T20 World Cup win in 2020 and was named Player of the Tournament in the 2023 T20 World Cup, taking 10 wickets and scoring 110 runs.

South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt also strengthens the Giants' line-up. A formidable batswoman, Wolvaardt recently led her team to the T20 World Cup final, emerging as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 224 runs.

Australia's young talent Phoebe Litchfield is another significant addition to the roster. Among the Indian players, Harleen Deol and Dayalan Hemalatha are prominent stars retained by the team, alongside promising domestic players.

Gujarat Giants retained players: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakil, and Tanuja Kanwer.

