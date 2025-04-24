Gujarat Titans deepen roots to Gujarati heritage with visit to Vadnagar, exploring rich history & culture of the town

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 24 : In a celebration of heritage, culture, and community, the Gujarat Titans spent a memorable day exploring the historic town of Vadnagar; further deepening their bond with the roots of Gujarat. The visit, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism (Gujarat Tourism) and the Ministry of Home, brought the Titans squad face-to-face with the rich cultural tapestry that defines the region. This visit saw close to 100 members of the franchise - players, support staff, management, families, as well as the ownership - immerse themselves into the culture of the town, according to a release from Gujarat Titans.

The day included the players journeying through Vadnagar's prominent landmarks, starting with Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum - the first of its kind in India, where they delved into the town's ancient past and visited the live excavation site attached to the museum.

Their next stop was Prerna Sankul, an educational institution of experiential learning - which is the brain child of our Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; where students & teachers from districts across the nation are invited every week to take part in experiential education covering areas such as: values, science & technology, culture and heritage. In their endeavour to cover every district in the country, the school has already completed 45 batches i.e. 450 districts - which translates to 450 boys, 450 girls and 450 teachers that have been a part of their program - with approximately 250 districts remaining. This state-of-the-art school gathers greater significance as it is built adjoining the institution where the Honourable Prime Minister received his early education. The team's visit here was particularly special, as players engaged with enthusiastic students - sharing laughs & smiles.

At the Kirti Toran - a historic landmark associated with the Solanki dynasty, the players were awed by the intricate craftsmanship and historical significance of the iconic arched structure. The day concluded on a spiritual note at the Hatkeshwar Temple, where the team participated in the evening Aarti, paying their respects and soaking in the serenity of the sacred space.

Throughout the visit, Vadnagar's citizens turned out in large numbers, greeting the Titans with heartfelt warmth and enthusiasm at every stop. The overwhelming community support was a testament to the shared pride in Gujarat's cultural legacy.

Commenting on the visit, Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans, said, "At Gujarat Titans, we carry the spirit of Gujarat with us in everything we do. This visit was about more than history - it was about connection. We are honoured to represent a land so rich in culture and legacy, and we will continue to strive to deepen our ties with the people and the places we call home," as quoted from a release by Gujarat Titans.

This cultural immersion is part of the Titans' ongoing efforts to strengthen their relationship with the Gujarati community, beyond the cricket fieldhonouring the stories, values, and traditions that shape the state's identity.

