Gujarat Titans must fix middle-order issues ahead of IPL 2026 auction: Hayden

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden noted that Gujarat Titans' key concern lies in their fragile middle order and over-dependence on their top-order batters.

Speaking on JioStar, Hayden said the Gujarat Titans' over-reliance on openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan was a significant weakness in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. While praising their strong top order, Hayden pointed out that the middle order underperformed, with only Jos Buttler showing consistency. He suggested that GT should release underperforming players in the upcoming mini-auction and rebuild their middle order to balance the team.

"Gujarat Titans have a fantastic top order with captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who were the highest-scoring opening pair last season. However, their middle order struggled heavily, with only Jos Buttler performing consistently. This over-reliance on their openers became a clear weakness. In the mini-auction, GT should release underperforming players and those who didn't get opportunities to rebuild their middle order effectively," said JioStar expert Matthew Hayden.

Gujarat Titans enjoyed a strong IPL 2025 campaign, finishing third in the league stage with nine wins in 14 matches and qualifying for the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, before facing a loss in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians. Their success was driven mainly by the brilliance of their young Indian top order. Sai Sudharsan emerged as the standout performer, topping the run charts with 759 runs, while skipper Shubman Gill followed closely with 650 runs.

GT also impressed on the bowling front as their pacer Prasidh Krishna topped the wicket-taking charts with 25 wickets in 15 matches, earning the Purple Cap. Along with Krishna, GT's left-arm spinner also impressed as he finished with 19 wickets in 15 matches.

GT will look to free up budget for targeted buys in IPL 2026 by releasing underperforming players, aiming to fill middle-order gaps.

