Gujarat Titans suffer record low total in IPL history against Delhi Capitals

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 18 : Gujarat Titans (GT) recorded their lowest total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they were bundled out for a mere 89 runs against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Brilliance from DC bowlers, followed by cameos from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, and Shai Hope, guided the side to a six-wicket victory against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Gujarat franchise set their lowest total as they were bowled out for just 89 runs in the 32nd match of the 17th edition. The franchise's other low scores in the IPL include 125/6 against DC in 2023, 130 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2024, and 135/6, also against LSG.

The Titans top the list of teams dismissed for low totals. During the 32nd match of the 17th edition, last year's finalists were bowled out for just 89 runs.

Other teams dismissed for low scores against DC include Mumbai Indians (MI) with 92 in IPL 2012, Rising Pune Super Giants (RPSG) with 108 in IPL 2017, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with 110/8 in IPL 2012.

In the match, DC elected to field first after winning the toss. Rashid Khan (31 off 24 balls, with two fours and a six) top-scored for Gujarat, with only three batters reaching double figures as Mukesh Kumar (3/14), Ishant Sharma (2/8), and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) delivered fiery spells to end GT's innings for 89 in 17.3 overs.

In the run chase, Jake Fraser-McGurk (20 off 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) started well. However, DC lost some wickets. Still, skipper Rishabh Pant (16*) and Sumit Kumar (9*) ensured that DC ended on a winning note in 8.5 overs with six wickets to spare.

Pant secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his brilliant glovework.

DC sit at the sixth spot in the points table, with three wins and four losses, totaling six points. Whereas GT occupy the seventh spot in the table, with three wins and four losses, also totaling six points.

