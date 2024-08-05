Gurbaz reunites with coach Trott after signing for Pretoria Capitals ahead of upcoming SA 20 season

New Delhi [India], August 5 : SA 20 franchise Pretoria Capitals has signed Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of the upcoming season.

During his first stint in SA 20, Gurbaz will reunite with Jonathan Trott, under whom Afghanistan managed to storm into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, earlier this year.

Trott was recently announced as the head coach of the Pretoria Capitals following the departure of Graham Ford last month.

After singing for the Capitals, Gurbaz expressed his excitement.

"I am really excited to be a part of the Pretoria Capitals. Can't wait to see you all there. Looking forward to doing something better for my team in the upcoming season," he said in a video posted by the franchise on X.

Gurbaz is currently a part of Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the Global T20 Canada. He has been in top form for the past couple of years.

During Afghanistan's historic run in the T20 World Cup, Gurbaz ended the tournament as the leading run-getter. He racked up 281 runs at an average of 35.21.

While showcasing his blistering form, Gubaz garnered three half-centuries and struck a whopping tally of 16 sixes, the second most in the tournament and 18 boundaries.

He also featured in the ILT20 for Dubai Capitals and garnered 146 runs in eight innings, with an average of 18.25 and a strike rate of 155.31.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he won the title with Kolkata Knight Riders. Overall, in the shortest format of cricket, Gurbaz has featured in 63 T20Is and has scored 1,657 runs at an average of 26.30 and a strike rate of 135.48.

The 22-year-old Afghanistan opener will link up with Wayne Parnell, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Jimmy Neesham and Anrich Nortje. All these players were among the Capitals' retentions for the upcoming season.

The Capitals also acquired England batter Ollie Pope as a new signing to bolster their batting unit.

