Gus Atkinson rested for Australia ODIs at home, ECB announces replacement

London [UK], September 9 : England pacer Gus Atkinson has been rested for the upcoming home ODI series against Australia, starting from September 19 onwards, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday.

Olly Stone, who recently played two Tests against Sri Lanka at home, has been roped in as Atkinson's replacement in the squad.

Atkinson had a breakout home Test summer season for England in the series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka, moving into the squad after the retirement of legendary pacer James Anderson. In six Tests, he took 34 wickets at an average of 20.17, with the best figures of 7/45. He also delivered some useful performances with the bat as well, scoring 202 runs at an average of 25.25, with a century. His best score is 118.

The three-match T20I series will start from September 11 onwards, and it will be followed by a five-match ODI series.

England opener Phil Salt will lead the team in the T20I series as Jos Buttler has suffered a calf injury.

The 28-year-old opener has scored 885 runs at a whopping strike rate of 165.11 in 31 T20Is.

Jos Butler's absence is being seen as a blow for the T20I series against Australia. Buttler's right calf injury also puts him in doubt for the five-game ODI series that follows.

Australia began their tour of the UK with a 3-0 series win against Australia this month.

England T20I squad: Phil Salt (C), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, and John Turner.

England ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, and John Turner.

