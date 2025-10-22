Abu Dhabi [UAE] October 22 : In a landmark development underscoring Ajman's global growth and visionary leadership, H. H. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development and the Ajman Land Department, has graciously extended his patronage to the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League.

This milestone announcement coincides with the signing of a landmark partnership to name Ajman's premier mixed-use destinationMirkaaz Mall and its 11-tower lifestyle communityas "T10 Mirkaaz City." The project is being developed by ARYA Lifestyle, a strategic joint venture owned by H. H. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, reflecting his vision to position Ajman as a leader in integrated lifestyle, tourism, and investment.

T10 Mirkaaz City represents Ajman's most ambitious lifestyle development a 2.5 million sq. ft. Freehold + Freezone mixed-use community anchored by Mirkaaz Mall by LuLu Group. The development integrates 11 lifestyle towers, sports academies, leisure destinations, and wellness facilities, designed to redefine modern urban living in the Northern Emirates.

T10 Mirkaaz City has been officially named the Presenting Partner of the Abu Dhabi T10 Season 9, scheduled from November 18 to 30, 2025, at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

ADT10 Deliverables include:

Comprehensive Ground Branding Rights (LED perimeter boards, pitch mats, and stadium signage), Prime Commercial Airtime across international TV and OTT platforms, Full Stadium Takeover Branding featuring "T10 Mirkaaz City". Royal Box & Hospitality Invites for dignitaries, investors, and partners. Live Global Feed Interview featuring H. H. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, sharing Ajman's development vision. Billboards in Metro Cities across India and other global markets. Stadium Activations & Fan Engagement Zones highlighting T10 Mirkaaz City. Mall Activations at Mirkaaz Mall connecting real estate, retail, and cricket audiences. Match Awards branded as "T10 Mirkaaz City Player of the Match"

Season 9 will feature nearly 150 international players, including cricketing superstars Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Alex Hales, and many more making it one of the biggest cricketing spectacles in the world.

H. H. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development and the Ajman Land Department, stated, "Ajman's future lies in developments that combine lifestyle, leisure, and global exposure. Through T10 Mirkaaz City's partnership with the Abu Dhabi T10, we are proud to position Ajman on the world map as a modern, forward-thinking emirate where innovation meets community."

Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder & Chairman of T Ten Sports Management and Mulk International, commented, "We are deeply honoured by the patronage of H. H. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. T10 Mirkaaz City, developed by ARYA Lifestyle, is a perfect blend of luxury, lifestyle, and sports a model of how real estate and entertainment can merge to create global impact."

