Habibur's fifty, Meherob's blitz power Bangladesh A to 194 against India A in Asia Cup semifinal

Doha [Qatar], November 21 : A solid half-century from Bangladesh A opener Habibur Rahman Sohan and a late-innings rampage from SM Meherob helped the team post a competitive total against India A in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar on Friday.

Bangladesh A scored 194-6 in 20 overs to set a massive target of 195 for the Jitesh Sharma-led India A.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, India A struggled initially to contain the aggressive Bangladesh top order. Habibur Rahman was the aggressor from the outset, stitching together a crucial 43-run partnership with Jishan Alam (15).

The duo ensured Bangladesh finished the powerplay at 49-1, maintaining a run rate well above nine runs an over.

Even after the dismissal of Jishan Alam and skipper Akbar Ali (15) in the middle overs, Habibur held firm. He brought up his 32-ball fifty with a commanding display of clean hitting, frustrating the Indian spinners. His knock of 65 runs off 46 balls included both power and placement, finding regular boundaries.

The Indian bowling attack managed to claw its way back into the contest after Habibur's dismissal.

The vital wicket of Habibur, who miscued a low full-toss to fielder Harsh Dubey off the bowling of Gurjapneet Singh in the 16th over, seemed to have marked a crucial turning point as their momentum dropped drastically.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (22-1) was tidy through the middle, securing the wicket of Akbar Ali. At the same time, leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (1-17) and pacers Gurjapneet Singh (2-39) and Naman Dhir (1-5 from 1 over) were instrumental in applying the brakes. Ramandeep Singh (2-29) also contributed with Zawad Abrar's wicket.

While India A looked to have pushed Bangladesh batters back against the wall, number six batter SM Meherob played a blinder of an innings as he scored an unbeaten 18-ball 48, including six sixes and one boundary. Yasir Ali (unbeaten on 17 off 9 balls) also helped Bangladesh to put an imposing total on the board against India.

Both batters unleashed a scathing attack on Indian bowlers as Bangladesh scored 50 runs in the last two overs.

