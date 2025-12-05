"Had kebabs and bottle of wine": Root's parents celebrate son's maiden Test ton in Australia

Brisbane [Australia], December 5 : Joe Root's parents revealed that they had "kebabs and a bottle of wine" at the hotel after the England great slammed his maiden Test century on Australian soil during Day 1 of the second Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Root slammed his maiden hundred on Australian soil, reaching the milestone in 181 deliveries on Day 1 of the second Test in Brisbane. Overall, it was Root's 40th hundred in Test cricket.

The former England captain Root took 30 innings to reach his maiden hundred in Australia. The right-handed batter became the second English player, after Maurice Leyland, to score a century on the opening day of a Gabba Test. Overall, Root became the eighth batter to hit a Test hundred for England at the Gabba.

Speaking to 7Cricket on the sidelines during Day 2 of the second Test, Root's parents, Helen and Matt Root, opened up about their son's century. Matt Root said that it is a special moment. When asked about having a chat with Root, Matt replied that they had stayed at the hotel and had a kebab and a bottle of wine last night.

"Personally, I'm always a little bit more nervous when he first goes in. You know, between nought and 20, he's been out a lot more times than he has in the 90s. So yeah, nice to get to 100. You know it was a special moment, and as people say, the monkey's off his back now in Australia, and hopefully he can focus on just batting. We stayed in and had a kebab and a bottle of wine last night in the hotel," Root's parent said to 7Cricket.

"I think it meant more to a lot of other people than it did to Joe. It was just another day at the office for him," Matt Root said to 7Cricket as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Root's unbeaten 138 runs off 206 deliveries, including 15 fours and one six, guided England to score 334 in the first innings.

Root's 138* run knock was also the highest individual score vs Australia in a day-night Test match. The England great surpassed Pakistan's Asad Shafiq's 137-run tally, which came in 2016 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

In response, Australia were at 130/1 in 21 overs with opener Weatherald (59*) and Marnus Labuschagne (27*) unbeaten on the crease after the end of the first session on Day 2 of the second Test.

Brief Scores: England 196/4 (Zak Crawley 76, Joe Root 135*, Mitchell Starc 6/71) vs Australia.

