Had promised my family that I would score hundred for Musheer: Sarfaraz Khan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 : After scoring a double century in the Irani Cup against the Rest of India squad, Mumbai middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan said he told his family that if he touches the 200-run mark, then out of these runs, 100 would be for his younger brother Musheer Khan, who recently met with a car accident.

Sarfaraz stayed unbeaten on 222 in 286 balls, with 25 fours and four sixes on the third day of the match.

"It has been an emotional week for me. I had promised my family and teammates that 'if I am set, if I cross the fifty, I will score a double hundred - a hundred for me and hundred for my brother (Musheer)," Sarfaraz said in an interview after Day 3.

"If he (Musheer) would have played, Abbu (father Naushad) would have been prouder. Unfortunately, he met with an accident. So, I thought I have to somehow score a double ton in this match," the right-hand batter added.

Musheer Khan sustained a "fracture in the neck region" after a road accident, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Recapping Day 3 of the clash, a fine double century from Sarfaraz Khan was met with an equally fine response by Abhimanyu Easwaran as the Rest of India ended day three of their Irani Cup match against Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai on a solid note on Thursday at Lucknow.

Easwaran scored 151 runs in 212 balls, with 12 fours and a six. This was his third such score in the last seven first-class innings.

The 29-year-old Bengal domestic star has a strong claim to secure a spot as a backup opener for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia this year in November. At the end of the day's play, the Rest of India trailed by 248 runs, with Easwaran unbeaten on 151 and keeper Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor