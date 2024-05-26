Had to wait for my opportunity: SRH batter Rahul Tripathi on his performance in IPL 2024

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Rahul Tripathi said it was tough since he had to wait for his opportunity to come in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final match of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Rahul played 5 matches for the Sunrisers in the IPL 2024, scoring 156 runs at a strike rate of 152.94. He hammered 17 fours and 6 sixes in the ongoing season.

Speaking to JioCinema, Rahul said he always thought about how he would help his side even at a time when he was benched. The 33-year-old added his main motive was to contribute to the team whenever he got the opportunity.

"I had to wait for my opportunity, it was tough. Even when I wasn't playing, I was thinking about how I would help the team when the opportunity came my way and how I could put my best foot forward. That thinking helped me. My preparation was to contribute positively whenever I got an opportunity," Rahul said.

The Kolkata-based franchise ended their league stage on the top of the standings with nine wins, three losses and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final after beating SRH in the qualifier one. On the other hand, Pat Cummins' SRH got a second chance at the title in qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and they made the most of it by defeating the Men in Pink by 36 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor