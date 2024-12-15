Hambantota Bangla Tigers defeat Kandy Bolts comprehensively in Lanka T10 Super League

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], December 15 : Hambantota Bangla Tigers delivered an all-round performance to secure a stunning 47-run victory over Kandy Bolts in the Lanka T10 Super League at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The high-scoring encounter showcased brilliant performances that thoroughly entertained the crowd.

Batting first, the Bangla Tigers lost Kusal Perera early, but Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad and skipper Dasun Shanaka stepped up to take charge. Shahzad smashed a blistering 52 off just 18 balls, featuring three sixes and seven fours.

Shanaka also made a significant contribution, remaining unbeaten on 39 off 15 balls, helping the team post a formidable total of 163/6 in 10 overs. Supporting roles came from Dhananjaya Lakshan (18 off 7), Isuru Udana (11 off 5), and Sabbir Rahman (13* off 3).

The Hambantota side maintained their dominance with the ball, picking up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Kandy to 116/9. Tharindu Ratnayake was the star bowler, claiming four wickets for just 10 runs in his two overs. Shanaka contributed with two wickets, while Lakshan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, and Udana chipped in with one each.

Earlier, the Hambantota Bangla Tigers defeated Nuwara Eliya Kings by 7 wickets in a low-scoring encounter.

The Kings set a modest target of 83, which the Bangla Tigers chased down comfortably in just 7.1 overs. Despite losing Mohammad Shahzad on the first ball of the innings, Kusal Perera steadied the chase with a quickfire 33 off 15 balls. Shanaka added 20 off 10, while Shevon Daniel (17* off 12) and Sabbir Rahman (11* off 5) finished the game in style.

Nuwara Eliya Kings struggled against Richard Gleeson, who took three wickets in a single over and ended with figures of 3/23 from his 2 overs. Despite valiant efforts from skipper Saurabh Tiwary (26 off 20) and Benny Howell (29 off 14), the Kings could only manage 82/6 in their 10 overs.

