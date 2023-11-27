"Hamesha hamare dil mein Raina": Sachin Tendulkar extends birthday wishes to Suresh Raina

New Delhi [India], November 27 : India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar wished happy birthday to his former teammate Suresh Raina while adding a musical touch to it as well.

Raina, who turned 37 on Monday, was a crucial figure in India's middle order during his playing days. Along with Sachin, he lifted the World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sachin took to X to wish Raina on his birthday, apparently to a Bollywood song.

"'What would one fan of Suresh Raina tell another fan of Suresh Raina? "Raina hai tere dil mein." Happy birthday, my friend. Hamesha hamare dil mein "Raina!"'

In 18 Tests for India, Raina scored 768 runs at an average of 26.48. He scored a century and seven fifties in his Test career, with the best score of 120.

Raina also played 226 ODIs, which was his best format. He scored 5,615 runs at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 93.50 in 194 innings. He scored five centuries and 36 fifties, with the best score of 116*.

He played 78 T20Is, scoring 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18 and a strike rate of 134.87, with the best score of 101. He scored a century and five fifties in the format in 66 innings.

Raina in 322 international matches, scored 7,988 runs at an average of 32.87 and a strike rate of over 92. He scored seven centuries and 48 fifties in 291 innings, with the best score of 120.

The left-handed batter won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 with Men in Blue. His knocks of 34* against Australia in the 2011 WC quarterfinals and 36* against Pakistan in the semis are two of the most memorable knocks by a middle-order batter on a big stage.

Raina also represented CSK and Gujarat Lions (2016-2017) in the Indian Premier League. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer of all time in league history with 5,528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of over 136.73. He scored a century and 39 fifties in his IPL career, with the best score of 100*. For his consistency across seasons, he is also known as the 'Mr IPL'. He has won four IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings.

