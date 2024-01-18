Hamish Rutherford set to retire from all formats of cricket

Otago [New Zealand], January 18 : New Zealand opener Hamish Rutherford is set to retire from all formats of cricket after playing his last game for the Otago Cricket Team against Northern Districts at Dunedin in the Super Smash 2024.

Rutherford started playing cricket in 2008 and so far has scored 16,468 runs across all formats. He has participated in the 16 Tests out of the 130 first-class appearances. The batter while playing for New Zealand scored 171 runs on his debut match against England in 2013.

The left-hand batter has amassed 7863 runs with 17 centuries at an average of 35.26 in the longest format of the game. He played only four ODIs for his national side and 127 List A matches where he smashed 4326 runs with 13 centuries in the format. In 192 T20s - including eight T20Is - for which he has scored 4279 runs at a strike rate of 141.50.

"It has been a privilege to play for Otago and be part of this iconic province. While playing for New Zealand was always the dream, I'm grateful for the opportunities cricket has given me and my family. I've loved every minute of it. I appreciate all the support I have had from family and friends, fellow players, coaches and supporters of the province," Rutherford was quoted saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Rutherford will retire having played the most Twenty20s for Otago, breaking Neil Broom's record earlier this month. Overall, he will retire having played the third-most matches for Otago in all formats, after only Broom (348) and Derek de Boorder (292).

"Hamish will undoubtedly be considered one of Otago's greats. I have seen him play innings that very few other cricketers are capable of. He has been an entertainer at the top of the innings, and he has my utmost respect as a player and person. His contribution to Otago Cricket has been immense," Otago Cricket chief executive Mike Coggan asserted.

"I have not seen another opener who has combined patience and aggression as Hamish has. His big century on debut at home was astonishing against a quality England side and the 155 (off 100 balls) he scored in a Ford Trophy match in Dunedin against CD back in 2020 was something to behold. Hamish has always been a student of the game and one of domestic cricket's finest thinkers. He has been a pleasure to watch and know and I wish him well in retirement," Coggan added.

