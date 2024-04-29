"Happiest I have been in long time": Maxwell on Jacks-Kohli partnership against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 : Following his side's nine-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said he was very happy with the partnership between Will Jacks and Virat Kohli.

Jacks and Kohli played 166-run partnership while chasing the 201-run target given by Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday.

Kohli scored 70 runs from 44 balls at a strike rate of 159.09. He hammered 6 fours and 3 sixes against GT.

Jacks played a 100-run knock from just 41 balls at a strike rate of 243.90. The 25-year-old just dealt with sixes as he smashed 10 overhead boundaries and five fours.

In a video shared on the social media account of the RCB, Maxwell said he was excited to watch cricket in a long time after looking at the partnership of the Jacks and Kohli.

"It is the happiest I have been in a long time. It is the most excited I have been watching cricket in a long time. And it is the happiest I have been for a teammate in a long time, knowing that he is a big chunky boy in the heat of the day, fielding first, hit the best spinner in the world for a bunch of sixes together, that's amazing, 100 off 41, and what did they end up getting, 166 off 74, pretty damn good," Maxwell was quoted in a release from RCB as saying

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6VdD3JLk9v/?igsh=dXR0OG1keTNjbGIy

RCB won the toss and decided to field against GT. Following this, Sai Sudharsan (84) and Shahrukh Khan (58) displayed a stellar performance to propel GT to 200/3.

The RCB bowlers were sloppy in the opening of the game. Maxwell, Siraj, and Swapnil were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

During the run chase, Virat Kohli (70) and Will Jacks (100) handed RCB their third win of the season and the team won by nine wickets.

Sai Kishore was the only wicket-taker for the GT after he dismissed Faf du Plessis in the fourth over.

RCB still stand in the bottom place in the IPL 2024 standings with six points. GT hold the seventh place with 8 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor