"Happy Father's Day to me": Shikhar Dhawan shares heartwarming post for son Zoraver

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, in a heartfelt post, wished himself on the occasion of Father's Day and posted a special message for his son Zoraver, assuring that he is "always" there for him.

Dhawan took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video where he was playing with his son, and wrote, "Happy Father's Day to me. Always there for you Zoraver, waiting with lots of love for you."

Dhawan and his former wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, parted ways after a failed marriage in October 2023. During the separation, the Delhi family court granted Dhawan a divorce decree on the grounds of cruelty.

Since the end of the marriage, Dhawan has not been able to meet his son Zoraver in person for two years. He often shares pictures of his son on social media, expressing his longing to reunite with Zoraver.

Earlier this year, Dhawan opened up about not being able to meet his son and told ANI, "It's been two years since I saw my son. It's been a year since we talked. Because I'm blocked from everywhere. Of course, it's difficult. But... You learn to live with it, and I miss him. But again, I talk to him spiritually. I feel like I'm talking to my son every day. I'm hugging him."

On the professional front, Dhawan announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket in August last year. Following his retirement, he joined the Karnali Yaks after being released by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the 2025 mega-auction.

The former southpaw pulled the curtains down on his illustrious cricketing career with an emotional announcement on Instagram. Known for his effortless run-scoring, Dhawan was a standout performer for India, particularly in the ODI format.

In 167 ODI matches, he amassed 6,793 runs at an impressive average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In Test cricket, where he formed memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan scored 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6, with seven centuries and five half-centuries.

In T20Is, Dhawan made 68 appearances, scoring 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties. In the domestic circuit, he played 122 First-Class matches, accumulating 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, with 25 centuries and 29 fifties.

