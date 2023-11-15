Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on India batter Virat Kohli for smashing a record 50th ODI ton and said that he couldn't be happier that an Indian player broke his record for most hundreds in cricket.

On 15 November 2023 in Mumbai, there was only one name on everyone's lips - Virat Kohli as the star batter lit up the biggest stage with a record 50th ODI century.

Tendulkar, who was also present in the stands and witnessed this iconic moment during the match, has now reacted to Kohli's new record. Kohli reached the milestone during India's ongoing World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Carrying forward the blazing start given by the openers skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill , Kohli brought up his 50th ODI ton of 106 balls with 8 four and 1 six. He later opened out before eventually falling for 117 off 113 balls. His knock was punctuated with nine fours and two sixes.

The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player. I… pic.twitter.com/KcdoPwgzkX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

"The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player. I couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," Tendulkar posted on X.

After completing his record ODI ton, Kohli saluted to the stands gesturing in the direction of Tendulkar.

'Masterblaster' recalled a memory where Kohli was pranked into touching Tendulkar's feet on his first day "saying that this is tradition."

"A big, big congratulations to Virat, he made it look easy, he's gone to 50 hundred in ODI format. Incredible, super, we are all super proud of him. I still remember the first day when he got into the Indian dressing room. The other players played prank on him and made him touch my feet saying that this is tradition, you have to touch his feet to take his blessings, that's when you are going to have a good career. I was laughing away. Today to see the same player grow so beautifully and achieve so many laurels for our country, I am so proud," said Tendulkar after the innings.

Carrying forward the blazing start given by the openers skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill , Kohli brought up his 50th ODI ton of 106 balls with 8 four and 1 six. He later opened out before eventually falling for 117 off 113 balls. His knock was punctuated with nine fours and two sixes.

Kohli scored his runs at a strike rate of over 103 before being eventually sent back by Tim Southee. Now, Kohli has a total of 50 ODI centuries in 291 ODIs. He has overtaken his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI centuries in his decorated career.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor