"Happy to be home": SRH head coach Daniel Vettori on CSK clash in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori said that he is happy to return to their home stadium at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

The Sunrisers will also go into this clash on the back of a 7-wicket loss to last year's losing finalists, Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Hyderabad-based franchise is currently at the seventh place on the IPL standings, with just two points. Their first and only win of the ongoing IPL season came against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

In a video shared on the official social media handle of SRH, Vettori said that they took a day off before the match which helped them to gain more energy.

The head coach added that they are having a "good vibe" after coming back home.

"That's been good. We had a chance, obviously, to have a day off for the first time yesterday. So I think the guys came to training with some nice energy. We had a full training squad. It's good to see the guys compete and it feels like happy to be home. Some good memories, obviously, from the last game here and it's a really good vibe," Vettori said.

“Happy to be home!” ☺️🧡 Our Head Coach gives us a glimpse of the mood in training ahead of #SRHvCSK 🗣️🔋 pic.twitter.com/WRuuRLoFYA — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 5, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor