"Happy to fill my role": RR's Trent Boult on bagging 3 wickets against MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : After his side's 6-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult said he was "happy" to bag wickets with the new ball and fill his role.

Boult was named the 'Player of the Match' after he bagged three wickets in his four-over spell, giving only 22 runs at an economy rate of 5.50.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Boult said that picking up early wickets in the 20-over format is never certain.

"Never a certainity in this format, but happy to fill my role and take wickets with the new ball. We won the toss, did what we spoke about, got a couple of wickets and put the pressure on the batters," Boult said.

The Kiwi pacer added that it was 'good' to be a part of Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack.

"Nandre has been a great find, wears his heart on his chest like a lot of SA bowlers do. Sandy has been doing well, although he missed out today. Ash and Chahal always chip in as well. Good to be part of this bowling unit," he added.

Sumarizing the match, after winning the toss, RR opted to bowl first. Trent Boult (3/22) destroyed the MI top-order in the powerplay, reducing them to 20/4. A 56-run partnership between skipper Hardik Pandya (34 in 21 balls, with six fours) and Tilak Varma (32 in 29 balls, with two sixes) brought some order into the innings briefly before MI experienced a collapse again to end at 125/9 in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11) and Nandre Burger (2/32) bowled really well for RR and rocked the MI batting line-up with regular wickets, never giving them a chance to breathe.

In the run chase, RR lost openers Jos Buttler (13), Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) while skipper Sanju Samson could make only 12 in 10 balls. Reduced to 48/3, they were in a tricky situation. But Riyan Parag once again performed a brilliant rescue act, scoring 54* in 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes to take his side to a six wicket win with 27 balls left.

Akash Madhwal (3/20) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Following the win, the Rajasthan-based franchise stand at the top place of the standings with six points at a net run rate of +1.249. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya's side hold the bottom of the table and are yet to score points.

