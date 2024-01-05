'Happy to go up the top', says Smith on opening batting in Tests after Warner’s retirement

Sydney, Jan 5 Australia’s premier batter Steven Smith has confirmed that he will be interested in opening the batting in Tests after David Warner retires from the format at the end of the ongoing Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Smith is the latest name to enter the discussion in opening the batting for Australia in Tests, with Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Matt Renshaw being potential candidates to take Warner’s role.

"I'm actually happy to go up the top. I'm pretty keen if that's what they want to do. I'm sure the selectors and Ron (head coach Andrew McDonald) and Patty [captain Pat Cummins) will have a chat after this game but yeah, I'm certainly interested for sure," said Smith to ABC Grandstand at the end of day three’s play.

Former Australia opener Simon Katich felt there should be no issues with Smith challenging himself by vying to be Australia’s next Test opener in the post-Warner world. “When you look at Steve Smith’s Test career and his numbers, he’s thrived at number three and four… averaging over 60 in both spots.”

“If Steve Smith sees this as a challenge that he wants to take on, I’ve got no problem with that. He’s probably not in the best form… but we know with great players, they’ll find a way. If it means someone like Cameron Green gets back into the team… it allows them to reshuffle,” said Katich on SEN Radio.

Australia’s selectors are expected to make a decision on who will replace Warner ahead of selecting the squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies starting on January 17 in Adelaide.

