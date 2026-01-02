"Happy with colour of the pitch": SCG curator ahead of fifth Ashes Test

Sydney [Australia] January 2 : Sydney Cricket Ground curator Adam Lewis is happy with the colour of the pitch ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney between Australia and England, starting January 4.

The Sydney wicket for the fifth Test has been in the spotlight after the pitch for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground recieved an unsatisfactory rating from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after England won the fourth Test in Melbourne by four wickets inside two days.

Notably, this was the second time in the ongoing Ashes series that a match was ended inside the first two days. Before the Melbourne Test, the Ashes opener in Perth was finished inside two days.

With all eyes on the SCG pitch, curator Lewis opened up that he has been away from the outside noise and is looking to produce the best wicket they can.

"I don't scroll, I don't have social media, so I try and keep all that negative energy away from me. We just put our own pressure on ourselves. We're trying to produce the best pitch we can with the climate that we're given. We're happy with the colour of the pitch at the moment, we don't want it to not have any green in it three days out from the Test. We'll be able to take that colour out of it over the next couple of days. Hopefully, we see a little bit of sun, which will help draw the moisture out.

"Look, we're hoping for a nice green tinge on Day 1 so the ball can get some good carry, but a nice and even surface. We're looking like we've got good weather for the five days, and my gut feeling is that we will see some good batting," he added.

Meanwhile, Australia have retained the Ashes after having a 3-1 lead in the ongoing series. The hosts clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. The Ben Stokes-led England secured a memorable win in Melbourne, avoiding a whitewash.

