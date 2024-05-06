"Happy with his progress": DC head coach provides update on Ishant Sharma's recovery

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting provided a crucial update on pacer Ishant Sharma's recovery from injury and said the 35-year-old has impressed the team management with his progress.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their upcoming match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

On the eve of their fixture, Ponting confirmed that Ishant is fit for selection for their upcoming matches of the T20 tournament.

"Ishant Sharma is fit for selection. He bowled in the nets in the last 3 days. He won't bowl today but we are happy with his progress," Ponting said at the pre-match press conference.

During DC's clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Ishant twisted his ankle while throwing the ball to the wicketkeeper. Following that the star pacer missed a few games in the tournament. In IPL 2024, Ishant appeared in 6 matches where he bagged 6 wickets and has an economy rate of 9.76.

Ponting added that if DC opener David Warner joins the playing eleven against Rajasthan then it will give them a good chance to win the match. The head coach said that he is "proud" of his team even though they have their backs against the wall.

"I think most teams have a strong pool. If David comes really good tomorrow then we have our chance and it is going to be really exciting for us. We have our backs against the wall. I am proud of boys for the past 6-7 games," he added.

Having lost 6 of 11 matches, the Delhi-based franchise placed in sixth place on the table with 10 points and have a net run rate of -0.442.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib.

