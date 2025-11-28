"Happy with how auction played out": Gujarat Giants' Sanjay Adesara reflects on WPL 2026 Auction

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Gujarat Giants (GG) assembled a strong squad at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction held in Delhi on Thursday, as per a release from GG.

Gujarat Giants opened their auction with a marquee purchase, securing New Zealand legend Sophie Devine for Rs 2 crore. Renuka Singh, who played an integral role in India's recent ICC World Cup triumph, became the franchise's second buy, picked up for Rs 60 lakh.

Batter Bharti Fulmali was re-acquired for Rs 70 lakh as the Giants exercised their first RTM, while Titas Sadhu was added to the squad for Rs 30 lakh.

In the accelerated auction, the Giants used their second RTM to re-acquire Kashvee Gautam for Rs 65 lakh. They then secured three consecutive signings - Kanika Ahuja (Rs 30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwar (Rs 45 lakh) and Georgia Wareham (Rs 1 crore).

Kanwar has been with the franchise since the inaugural edition. Australian star Wareham, who made her WPL debut with Gujarat before winning the title with RCB in 2024 and featuring for them again in 2025, now returns to the Giants.

Gujarat Giants picked up Kim Garth for Rs 50 lakh, while Vadodara-born Yastika Bhatia was acquired for the same amount. They further strengthened their roster with domestic talents Anushka Sharma (Rs 45 lakh), Happy Kumari (Rs 10 lakh) and Shivani Singh (Rs 10 lakh).

Gujarat Giants concluded the auction by securing experienced players Danielle Wyatt-Hodge for Rs 50 lakh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad for Rs 40 lakh, along with promising domestic talent Ayushi Soni for Rs 30 lakh.

Reflecting on the new squad, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "We are very happy with how things unfolded for us at the auction. We now have several experienced players within the squad who can guide the group and give us tremendous flexibility in how we build our playing combinations. Being able to use our RTM options was equally important, as it allows us to retain that young, energetic core that understands our values and playing style. Looking forward to the new season, and to playing back in Vadodara at our home"

Gujarat Giants Head Coach Michael Klinger said, "We're very pleased with how the auction played out. We picked up the players we wanted and now have a dynamic squad that combines experienced leaders with energetic young players. As a coach, that balance gives us tremendous flexibility. It's always sad to say farewell to some previous players, but we're excited for this new chapter. Our core values remain the same, an attacking, fearless mindset. I'm confident we'll see an excellent turnout this season."

Gujarat Giants full squad for WPL 2026:

Ashleigh Gardner - All-rounder - Rs 3.50 Crore

Beth Mooney - WK-Batter - Rs 2.50 crore

Sophie Devine - Allrounder - Rs 2 crore

Renuka Singh Thakur - Bowler - Rs 60 lakh

Bharti Fulmali - Batter - Rs 70 lakh (RTM)

Titas Sadhu - Batter - Rs 30 lakh

Kashvee Gautam - Allrounder - Rs 65 lakh (RTM)

Kanika Ahuja - Allrounder - Rs 30 lakh

Tanuja Kanwar - Allrounder - Rs 45 lakh

Georgia Wareham - Allrounder - Rs 1 crore

Anushka Sharma - Allrounder - Rs 45 lakh

Happy Kumari - Bowler - Rs 10 lakh

Kim Garth - Allrounder - Rs 50 lakh

Yastika Bhatia - WK-Batter - Rs 50 lakh

Shivani Singh - WK Batter - Rs 10 lakh

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge - Batter - Rs 50 lakh

Rajeshwari Gayakwad - Bowler Rs 40 lakh

Ayushi Soni - Allrounder - Rs 30 lakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor