Haque's century helps Bangladesh cross 200-run mark in 2nd Test against India (Day 4, Lunch)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 : A fine 13th Test ton by Mominul Haque helped Bangladesh overcome some early wickets and end the first session on day four of the second Test against India in Kanpur on a high.

At the end of the first session, Bangladesh was 205/6, with Haque (102*) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (6*) unbeaten.

The action started after two days of rain on day four, with Bangladesh at 107/3, with Mominul Haque 40*, Mushfiqur Rahim 6* unbeaten.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India, removing Mushfiqur Rahim for 11 runs. Bangladesh was 112/4.

Litton Das was next up on the crease. He tried to assert dominance by smashing Bumrah for three boundaries in the 43rd over.

Mominul reached his half-century in 110 balls, with nine fours.

The promising partnership between Litton and Mominul was cut short as Litton was gone for 13, thanks to a fine one-handed jumping catch from skipper Rohit Sharma at mid-off. India reduced Bangladesh to 148/5.

Mominul was not bothered by falling wickets, as he kept attacking bowlers with all his might. Shakib Al Hasan, though, was beaten by the flight of a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery and was caught by Mohammed Siraj one-handed at mid-off. Bangladesh was 170/6.

Mominul continued playing some positive cricket against Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, reaching his 13th Test century in 172 balls, with 16 fours and a six.

Bangladesh ended the first session on a high with Momimul and Mehidy Hasan Miraz unbeaten.

The day two of the match was abandoned due to rains while the third day was also fully abandoned due to wet outfield.

Even the first day of action was spoilt by rain as Bangladesh could complete only 35 overs, scoring 107/3, with Mominul Haque (40*) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) unbeaten.

Pacer Akash Deep (2/34) had started the proceedings on day one on a bright note, removing Zakir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) in quick succession to reduce Bangladesh to 29/2.

After a 51-run partnership between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Haque, the former was trapped by Ravichandran Ashwin for 31 in 57 balls, with six fours.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 205/6 (Mominul Haque 102*, Najmul Hossain Shanto 31, Akash Deep 2/43) vs India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor