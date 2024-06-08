Harbhajan Singh believes 'India will have advantage' over Pakistan in upcoming T20 WC 2024 clash

By Vipul Kashyap

New York [US], June 8 : Ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh believed that the 'Men in Blue' would have an advantage in their upcoming match.

India are coming into this match after beating Ireland by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan conceded a disappointing loss against the US in the super-over in their previous game of the marquee event.

Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan said India will get an upper hand in the game since they have already played in New York in their previous game. The former Indian spinner pointed out that the Men in Green have played on a flat pitch in their last match.

The 43-year-old added that India are playing well which will be another reason why they will have an advantage.

"India will have an advantage since they have already played on this ground and Pakistan are coming into this game after playing on a flat pitch. It will be a big challenge for Pakistan to settle in this condition after losing against the US. So, India have the advantage and they are playing well also," Harbhajan said to ANI.

Harbhajan named fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batter Suryakumar Yadav who can make an impact in the game against Pakistan on Sunday.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav will make the maximum impact in the upcoming match against Pakistan. These two players are matchwinners," Harbhajan said.

The former cricketer further added that spinner Kuldeep Yadav should play against the Men in Green since he is a wicket-taker and has variations.

"Kuldeep Yadav is a wicket-taker and has variations so he should play. I think Axar Patel was included in the playing eleven since India needed a batting option in the 8th place," he added.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

