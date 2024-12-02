Harbhajan Singh hopes for India's triumph in Adelaide, hat-trick of BGT series win in Australia

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Former spinner Harbhajan Singh is hopeful about India leaving Adelaide with a 2-0 lead against Australia and the tour with a hat-trick series win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Records were rewritten, and experts were proven wrong in Perth when India celebrated a staggering 295-run victory over Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With the second Test set to be played in day-night format, India will walk through uncharted territory, having played their last pink-ball Test in 2020 against Australia in Adelaide.

During that Test, India crumbled badly and recorded their worst Test score of 36/9, eventually losing by eight wickets.

Four years later, India will step into Adelaide again to face the Baggy Greens in the same format, with hopes of taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

"To win the first Test in Perth is a big thing. I hope that in the second Test, the Indian team plays well and moves ahead with a 2-0 scoreline in the series. It is not easy to beat Australia in Australia, but in the last two tours, India have shown their mettle and won both tours," Harbhajan toldahead of the second Test beginning on Friday.

With India unbeaten in the past two series in Australia, Harbhajan hopes that the Rohit Sharma-led side makes it three. "I hope India wins and it is a hat-trick of a series win."

Harbhajan was present during the World Tennis Cricket League pre-event conference. He expressed his delight in giving something back to the sport and offering an opportunity to the youngsters to showcase their talent.

"I am fortunate that I am being able to give something to cricket in return. Through the World Tennis Cricket League, we want to reach small towns and villages to find talent and provide them with a platform to show their capabilities to the world. I am happy that I will be able to provide kids with such an opportunity," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor