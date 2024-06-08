Harbhajan Singh picks 'biggest game changer' for India in T20 World Cup

New York [US], June 8 : Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that batter Suryakumar Yadav will be the biggest game-changer for the Men in Blue in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

India will take on Pakistan in their upcoming match in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at a special Star Sports Press Room, Harbhajan said that even though Suryakumar failed to make a mark against Ireland but can make a change by scoring the winning runs.

"As far as I am concerned, I would go in for a great bowler, though I have my own liking towards Suryakumar Yadav. I think he is someone who could be a game-changer for India throughout this tournament. Even though, he didn't get going the other day. But Suryakumar Yadav, when he plays those 10 or 15 balls, he will probably score those winning runs for Team India. At any position, he will go on to bat, he will play for the team. So, for me, Suryakumar Yadav would be the biggest game changer for team India in this World Cup," Harbhajan was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji picked both Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah as possible game-changers in the ongoing marquee event.

"For me, as Rishabh Pant has shown, that kind of aggressive option in the top order, that is probably going to little bit take on the opposition with a number of aggressive options. At the same time, Bumrah. For me he is the most important guy because the way he has developed after injury, coming back from injury, back surgery, it's not that easy. He has developed into a next-level bowler after injury. That is something which is not that easy. He is going to be a big bowler in the upcoming match," Balaji said.

The Men in Blue are coming into this match after beating Ireland by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan conceded a disappointing loss against the US in the super-over in their previous game of the marquee event.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor