"Hard to ignore": Former Australia coach Justin Langer believes Bancroft ready for Test recall

Sydney [Australia], November 7 : Former Australia team coach Justin Langer believes batter Cameron Bancroft deserves another shot at opening the batting.

However, Langer is unsure whether Bancroft's current run-scoring prowess would be rewarded when Test specialist David Warner retires.

"I always believe you have got to be so good they can't ignore you. And he has been so good, it's going to be hard to ignore. That said, selection is tough. I don't envy any selectors in any sport. What Cameron Bancroft is doing is all that he can do - make runs. It's the only currency of value is runs, and he is making plenty of those at the moment," Langer was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

Bancroft is in the midst of another Sheffield Shield run, having scored two hundreds, 97 and 57 this season. These accomplishments come after the right-hander led the Shield in run-scoring last season with 945 at an impressive average of 59.06.

Bancroft and Warner were both banned from cricket over the sandpaper affair, which occurred during Australia's third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. He played two more Tests in 2019 before being dropped.

"He has made consistently a lot of hundreds - you always judge a player on their hundreds because hundreds win games. You look at his balance at the crease, he is playing off the back and the front foot ... he plays well in all three forms of the game, which tells me he's an improved player. He's worked a lot on himself as a person since South Africa. Without question he has got a curious mind ... maybe (only) Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have got a better work ethic in world cricket, let alone Australian cricket. So because of those factors, he's definitely a better player," Langer said.

The batter also represented Australia in 10 Tests from 2016 to 2019. He scored 446 runs in 18 innings at an average of 26.23, with three half-centuries and the best score of 82*. He has also played a T20I match for the Aussies.

Perth will host the first Test of the three-match series against Pakistan from December 14.

