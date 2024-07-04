Hardik, Bumrah, T20 WC-winning stars share their experience of meeting PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 4 : India's T20 World Cup-winning players, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more stars, expressed their delight after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday.

PM Modi held a breakfast for the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team. Team management, BCCI President Roger Binny, and Secretary Jay Shah were also present. After the meeting with the Prime Minister, the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award winner, Bumrah, stated that it was an honour to be invited to PM Modi's residence for breakfast and thanked him for the hospitality that he showed.

"It was an honour to be invited to our honourable Prime Minister's residence this morning. Thank you so much for your warmth and hospitality sir @narendramodi," Bumrah wrote on X.

Top T20I all-rounder, Hardik thanked PM Modi and wrote on X, "Such a privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Thank you for hosting us sir."

"Humbled" after the meeting, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal thanked PM Modi for his encouraging words.

"Humbled to meet honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi Sir along with the entire team. Thank you Sir for your encouraging words, means a lot to all of us," Chahal wrote on X.

Mohammed Siraj, who was a part of India's pace attack in the group stage on a tricky New York surface, took to social media and wrote that it was an absolute honour to meet PM Modi.

"It's an absolute honour to meet our honourable PM @narendramodi Ji. A moment of pride. Thank you Sir for your kind words and always motivating us. We will continue to work hard to make the India flag fly high. Jai Hind," Siraj wrote on X.

The joint leading wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup with 17 scalps, Arshdeep Singh, revealed that it was a memorable moment to meet PM Modi.

"A memorable moment with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji! Thank you for your warm invitation and for celebrating this achievement with us. Proud to share this with my team and family," Arshdeep wrote on X.

India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant took to social media after the meeting and wrote, "Pleasure meeting the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji Sir."

After arriving in New Delhi in the early hours on Thursday, the Indian team will arrive in Mumbai for a victory parade, which will begin from Marine Drive and will conclude at the Wankhede Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor