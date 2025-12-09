Hardik Pandya Achieves MAJOR T20I Milestone During IND vs SA 1st T20I, Joins Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Elite Six-Hitters List (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored a quick half-century in the first T20I against South Africa at Barabati Stadium on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Pandya reached 50 runs in just 25 balls, hitting a six off Anrich Nortje in the second ball of the 20th over. The six also marked his 100th six in T20 internationals, making him the fourth Indian after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to reach the milestone.

Rohit Sharma leads India’s list of most sixes in T20Is with 205 in 159 matches. Suryakumar Yadav has 155 sixes in 96 matches while Kohli finished with 124 sixes in 125 matches. Pandya achieved his milestone in his 121st T20I for India.

Pandya’s explosive innings helped India post 175 for 6 in 20 overs. He struck six fours and four sixes, remaining unbeaten on 59 runs from 28 balls.

The Baroda all-rounder also has 98 T20I wickets. If he takes two or more wickets in the ongoing match, he will become the second Indian after Arshdeep Singh to claim 100 T20I wickets and the first Indian to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.

Most Sixes by Indian Batters in T20Is