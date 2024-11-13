Hardik Pandya completes 4,000 international runs, joins elite company of Indian stars

Centurion [South Africa], November 13 : Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya completed 4,000 runs in international cricket on Wedneday and joined the elite company of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Shastri and Ravichandran Ashwin for his all-round exploits.

Pandya reached this milestone during the third T20I against South Africa in Centurion. In the match, Pandya played a knock of 18 runs in 16 balls, with three boundaries. His runs came at a strike rate of 112.50.

In 205 international matches, Pandya has scored 4,001 runs at an average of 30.77, with a century and 19 fifties in 164 innings. His best score is 108. He has also taken 188 wickets at an average of 30.85, with best figures of 5/28.

In 11 Tests, he has scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29, with a century and four fifties. His best score is 108. In the longest format, he has also taken 17 wickets at an average of 31.05, with best bowling figures of 5/28.

In 86 ODIs, Hardik has also taken 1,769 runs at an average of 34.01, with 11 fifties at a strike rate of 110.35. He has also taken 84 wickets with best figures of 4/24.

Coming to T20Is, the all-rounder has taken 1,700 runs at an average of 27.86 and a strike rate of 141.90. He has scored four half-centuries, with the best bowling figures of 71*.

He has joined Sachin (34,357 international runs and 201 wickets), Kapil (9,031 international runs and 687 wickets), Jadeja (6,506 international runs and 593 wickets), Shastri (6,938 international runs and 280 wickets) and Ashwin (4,365 international runs and 764 wickets) as the sixth Indian with a double of 4,000-plus international runs and 150 international wickets.

Now coming to the match, India was put to bat first by Proteas who won the toss. A half-century from Abhishek Sharma (50 in 25 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and a maiden T20I hundred by Tilak Varma (107* in 56 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) powered India to 219/6 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/36) and Andile Simelane (2/34) were among the pick of the bowlers for Proteas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor