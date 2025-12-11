Hardik Pandya eyes major milestone in second India vs South Africa T20I

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 11 : Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is just one wicket away from claiming his 100th T20I wicket. If Pandya claims a wicket in today's India vs South Africa 2nd T20I in New Chandigarh's Mullanpur, he will become the first Indian to have achieved the feat of 100 wickets and 1,000 runs in T20Is.

Pandya made his long-awaited return to competitive cricket for India on Tuesday in Cuttack in the first T20I against South Africa. He has been out of action after September 26, 2025 . He announced his comeback in style, smashing an unbeaten 59 off just 28 balls, laced with six fours and four sixes. With the ball, he chipped in as well, taking one wicket for 16 runs in his two overs, helping India secure a commanding 101-run victory over South Africa. After earning the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance in the series opener, Pandya will be eager to deliver another strong performance in the second T20I of the five-match series.

If Pandya manages to take one wicket in the Mullanpur T20I, he will join the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah and will become only the third Indian player to have taken 100 T20I wickets.

Arshdeep Singh has taken 107 wickets in 69 T20I matches at an economy of 8.35, with best figures of 4 for 9, while Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 101 wickets from 81 matches, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.35, with best figures of 3 for 7.

As of now, Pandya has claimed 99 wickets in 121 T20Is at an economy of 8.22, with his best bowling performance being 4 for 16.

Only four cricketers worldwideBangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, and Malaysia's Virandeep Singhhave accomplished the 1000-run, 100-wicket double in T20Is.

