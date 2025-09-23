Hardik Pandya is three scalps away from 100 T20I wickets

Dubai [UAE], September 23 : Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is just three wickets away from 100 T20I wickets for his team and will be the second Indian cricketer to achieve the milestone once he reaches the target.

The star all-rounder can achieve this feat during his side's Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh in the Super Four stage in Dubai on Wednesday. Currently, Hardik is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with 97 scalps in 118 matches at an average of 26.63, with best figures of 4/16 and three four-wicket hauls to his name.

At the top spot is left-armer pacer Arshdeep Singh, who completed his 100th wicket against Oman during the team's final group stage clash. He has 100 scalps at an average of 18.49, with best figures of 4/9 and two four-fers to his name.

During the ongoing Asia Cup, Pandya has taken three wickets in four matches at an average of 33.00, with best figures of 1/26. During his previous clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, he took 1/29 in three overs.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is the top wicket-taker in T20Is with 173 scalps in 103 matches at an average of 13.93, with best figures of 5/3, with eight four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

