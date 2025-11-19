Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely to Miss ODIs vs South Africa: Report

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya likely to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa starting November 30. According to the reports, Pandya is still recovering from a quadriceps injury sustained during the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai in September. He had also missed the final against Pakistan due to the injury.

A BCCI source told PTI that Pandya is recovering well at the Centre of Excellence and following Return To Play routines. The source added that he will first need to prove his fitness in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda before returning for the T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand. Playing 50-over cricket immediately would be risky.

“Hardik is recovering well from his quadriceps injury at the moment. He is at the Centre of Excellence doing his RTP (Return To Play) routines. As of now, returning from quadriceps injury, he needs to build up his workload and straightaway playing 50 overs will be risky. Till the T20 World Cup, the BCCI medical team and Hardik would focus on T20Is," the news agency cited a BCCI source saying on condition of anonymity.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is also likely to be rested from the ODI series as part of workload management. He has been closely monitored after a serious back injury and has been rested selectively in past series.

The ODI series between India and South Africa will begin in Ranchi on November 30. The second match will be played in Raipur on December 3, followed by the final ODI in Vizag on December 6. The teams will then play a five-match T20I series.