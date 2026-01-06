Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Event; Video Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya and his rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharma recently made and public appearance together at a Mumbai event. Two walked hand in hand in their best stylish outfits, but what grabbed everyone's attention was their PDA. Duo entered red carpet of the event walking hand-in-hand, and happily posed for the paparazzi.Reactions to the cricketer's relationship are mixed, with some fans celebrating the pairing ("Rab ne banadi jodi") while others criticize it.

Hardik and Mahieka confirmed their relationship in October last year, making it Instagram official with pictures from a beach getaway during Hardik's birthday. This post, along with later public appearances, ended previous speculations about their dating status.

Pictures and videos of Hardik and Mahieka performing a pooja, along with a ring on Mahieka's finger, recently sparked engagement rumors. Mahieka later clarified on Instagram that they are not engaged, stating she simply enjoys wearing jewelry. While the couple seems happy, only time will tell if wedding bells are in their future.

Hardik was previously married to Nataša Stanković, with whom he has a son named Agastya; they divorced in 2024.