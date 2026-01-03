Hardik Pandya Scores His Maiden List A Century in Baroda vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Match (VIDEO)

Baroda Cricket Team vs Vidarbha Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Hardik Pandya slammed his first-ever List A century as Baroda posted a strong total against Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Pandya reached the milestone off 68 balls, hitting six fours and eight sixes. Coming in at number seven with Baroda struggling at 71 for five in the 20th over, the India all-rounder reached his half-century in 44 balls before accelerating to triple figures in just 24 more deliveries.

In the 39th over, Pandya attacked left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade for 34 runs, including five sixes and a four, marking the third-most expensive over in Vijay Hazare Trophy history. He was eventually dismissed for 133 off 92 balls, having smashed 11 sixes and eight fours. Pandya’s aggressive knock powered Baroda to 293 for 9 in 50 overs against Vidarbha in Round 4.

This was Pandya’s first match for Baroda in the 50-over tournament this season. His last appearance in List A cricket came during the Champions Trophy in March 2025. The 32-year-old has played 119 List A games in total — 94 ODIs for India, eight for India A, and 17 for Baroda — scoring over 2,300 runs. His previous highest score was an unbeaten 92 against Australia in Canberra in 2020.