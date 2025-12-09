Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi after Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Clicked from Inappropriate angle: “ Its About Basic Respect

Hardik Pandya has hit out at a section of paparazzi after photographs and videos of his girlfriend Mahieka surfaced online, urging media personnel to respect personal boundaries. . The all-rounder, set to return to the Indian team for the first time since September, took to his Instagram story to issue a firm message, saying a clear line had been crossed. "I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it's part of the life I've chosen. But today, something happened that crossed a line. Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paps decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism," Hardik wrote.

The India all-rounder did not take kindly to the incident and urged for more dignified behaviour towards women in the country. Hardik added that while he has always treated the media with respect, it’s important to recognise that not everything should revolve around clicks, viewership, and sensationalism. "This isn't about headlines or who clicked what, it's about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all, please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let's keep some humanity in this game. Thank you," he concluded.

Hardik confirmed he was dating Mahieka in October this year, only a few weeks after rumuors began to swirl. Hardik was previously married to actor and model Nataša Stanković. The two mutually separated last year, announcing the decision through a joint statement on social media.. Hardik and Nataša continue to co-parent their five-year-old son, Agastya.