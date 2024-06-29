Hardik Pandya Sports New Look for IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final in Barbados, Pic Goes Viral

Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya debuted a new clean-shaven look with a moustache ahead of the team's highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa on Saturday. Pandya, known for his flamboyant style, has typically sported a beard in recent matches. The reason for the change remains unknown, but it has generated some buzz among fans on social media.

Hardik Pandya in new looks. pic.twitter.com/i2CzmCOm84 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2024

Team India arrived in Barbados on Thursday night after their convincing semi-final win over England. Both teams are undefeated throughout the tournament, setting the stage for a thrilling final at Kensington Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led team will aim to repeat its 2007 triumph when it lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in South Africa under MS Dhoni's leadership. South Africa, meanwhile, will be determined to win its first ICC T20 World Cup title.

Both teams are unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after strong performances throughout the tournament. India has dominated every opponent it faced, including Australia, Pakistan, and England. South Africa, however, has had some close calls en route to the final. Bangladesh and Nepal challenged them in the group stage, and they nearly lost their final Super 8 game against co-hosts West Indies while chasing a revised target of 123.