Hardik Pandya’s Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Shuts Down Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With Massive Diamond Ring

Hardik Pandya is currently rumoured to be dating 24-year-old girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. Their were reports, that couple got engaged after massive diamond ring was spooted on her ring finger. Amid the speculation, Hardik has chosen to remain silent, but Mahieka has responded to the viral reports.

On Friday evening November 21, Maheika posted a picture of a black kitten with pink hair, writing, "Me watching the internet decide I’m engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day." Sharma joked on her Instagram story about upcoming pregnancy rumors, while Mahieka posted a picture of a man in a toy car, humorously offering to "fight the pregnancy rumors" by pulling up in it.

Hardik and Mahieka made their debut as a couple on October 10, arriving together at the Mumbai airport. Previously, Hardik was rumoured to be dating singer Jasmin Walia, though neither confirmed the relationship.Born on October 11, 1993, Hardik is 32 years old, while Mahieka, born in 2001, turned 22 in 2023 and is currently 24, making Hardik eight years her senior. Hardik, who married Natasa Stankovic in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, announced their separation in July of last year after months of speculation.



